en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational

In a thrilling display of young talent, Mullens Middle School emerged victorious at the New River CTC Invitational basketball tournament, held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The team clinched a narrow, hard-fought 44-38 win against Independence, staging a remarkable comeback in the dying minutes of the game.

Mullens’ Late-Game Heroics

Despite Independence’s early lead, the Mullens team refused to bow down. The turning point arrived in the final 3:45 minutes, as Mullens landed three crucial 3-pointers, shifting the game’s momentum in their favor. At the heart of this exceptional performance was the eighth-grade prodigy Talan Muscari, who amassed an impressive 27 points, proving why he is regarded as the leading player of his grade in the region.

Independence’s Gallant Effort

Independence’s Brock Green demonstrated commendable determination, continuing to play despite suffering an injury in the first half. His performance, albeit valiant, was unable to stop the late-game surge from Mullens. The decisive victory for the Rebels was sealed with critical shots from Muscari, Ryder Chapman, and Mason Bailey.

Looking Forward

With this win, Mullens has earned their place to compete against Greater Beckley on Saturday. Independence, on the other hand, will face Eastern Greenbrier on Friday. In a separate match at the event, Greater Beckley Christian emerged victorious against Eastern Greenbrier with a score of 43-35. Led by Eli Sexton’s 19 points and accompanied by Michael Moore’s double-double performance, Greater Beckley overcame an early disadvantage in the second quarter, leading for the remainder of the game.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Space NK Winter Sale: Up to 50% off on Beauty Products

By Salman Khan

Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener

By Salman Khan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors

By Salman Khan

AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns

By Salman Khan

Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings ...
heart comment 0
Essexville Garber Triumphs Over Bay City Central in Boys Basketball Clash

By Salman Khan

Essexville Garber Triumphs Over Bay City Central in Boys Basketball Clash
Packers Reinforce Practice Squad with Coyle and Johnson, Promotes Melton to Main Roster

By Salman Khan

Packers Reinforce Practice Squad with Coyle and Johnson, Promotes Melton to Main Roster
Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan

By Salman Khan

Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Recap

By Salman Khan

Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
1 min
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
2 mins
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
2 mins
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
2 mins
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
2 mins
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
2 mins
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
2 mins
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
2 mins
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
2 mins
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
57 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app