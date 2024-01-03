Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational

In a thrilling display of young talent, Mullens Middle School emerged victorious at the New River CTC Invitational basketball tournament, held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The team clinched a narrow, hard-fought 44-38 win against Independence, staging a remarkable comeback in the dying minutes of the game.

Mullens’ Late-Game Heroics

Despite Independence’s early lead, the Mullens team refused to bow down. The turning point arrived in the final 3:45 minutes, as Mullens landed three crucial 3-pointers, shifting the game’s momentum in their favor. At the heart of this exceptional performance was the eighth-grade prodigy Talan Muscari, who amassed an impressive 27 points, proving why he is regarded as the leading player of his grade in the region.

Independence’s Gallant Effort

Independence’s Brock Green demonstrated commendable determination, continuing to play despite suffering an injury in the first half. His performance, albeit valiant, was unable to stop the late-game surge from Mullens. The decisive victory for the Rebels was sealed with critical shots from Muscari, Ryder Chapman, and Mason Bailey.

Looking Forward

With this win, Mullens has earned their place to compete against Greater Beckley on Saturday. Independence, on the other hand, will face Eastern Greenbrier on Friday. In a separate match at the event, Greater Beckley Christian emerged victorious against Eastern Greenbrier with a score of 43-35. Led by Eli Sexton’s 19 points and accompanied by Michael Moore’s double-double performance, Greater Beckley overcame an early disadvantage in the second quarter, leading for the remainder of the game.