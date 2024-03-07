Mukuru Wanderers Protest Director's Intimidation at Sulom AGM, Demand Action

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have officially filed a complaint with the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) following an incident involving board director David Kanyenda, who faced intimidation after a contentious annual general meeting (AGM) in Lilongwe. The event, which took place at Lilongwe Hotel on Saturday, became a flashpoint for controversy as Kanyenda opposed the endorsement of Sulom acting president Colonel Gilbert Mittawa, advocating for adherence to constitutional procedures in executive appointments.

AGM Fallout: Intimidation Complaint Lodged

In a detailed letter to the Sulom general secretary, dated March 3, 2024, Wanderers outlined their concerns over 'unruly elements' that targeted Kanyenda post-AGM. The letter, signed by Wanderers board secretary Chancy Gondwe, describes how Kanyenda, along with other club delegates, played a pivotal role in challenging proposals that sought to bypass Sulom's constitutional framework for filling executive vacancies. Following the meeting's conclusion, Kanyenda reportedly endured verbal assaults and threats at the hotel, raising serious safety and welfare concerns for the club's representatives.

Wanderers' Demand for Safe Environs

The letter from Wanderers emphasizes the importance of a safe and secure environment for delegates to freely express their views for the advancement of football. It categorically condemns the intimidation faced by Kanyenda, labeling it as unacceptable behavior that threatens the sport's integrity. The club has called upon Sulom to ensure such incidents do not recur and to take firm actions against the perpetrators to safeguard the democratic principles of the organization's meetings.

Reactions and Calls for Accountability

In response to the incident, Chancy Gondwe highlighted the critical need for delegate safety and the right to free expression during Sulom gatherings. The club's stance has sparked a broader dialogue on the need for accountability and the eradication of violence and hooliganism within football circles. As of this writing, Sulom officials, including General Secretary Williams Banda and Vice Donnex Chilonga, have not publicly responded to the allegations or the demands set forth by the Mukuru Wanderers.

This incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges within sports governance, particularly in ensuring that administrative processes remain transparent, democratic, and free from intimidation. As the football community awaits Sulom's response, the situation underscores the broader implications of such disputes on the sport's development and the urgent need for reforms to address and prevent misconduct.