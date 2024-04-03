Muhammad Ali's Historic 'Thrilla in Manila' Shorts Auctioned at Sotheby's

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's iconic shorts from the historic 1975 'Thrilla in Manila' match against Joe Frazier are set to hit the auction block at Sotheby's in New York. This event marks a significant moment in sports memorabilia, celebrating the legacy of one of boxing's greatest figures. The bout, remembered as one of the most unforgettable and brutal matches in boxing history, showcases Ali's enduring impact both inside and outside the ring.

Advertisment

Iconic Match, Iconic Shorts

The 'Thrilla in Manila,' which took place in 1975 in the Philippines, lasted for 14 rounds before being called off after Frazier's corner threw in the towel. Ali's victory in this match solidified his status as 'The Greatest,' a title he had claimed for himself throughout his career. The shorts worn during this match have become emblematic of Ali's resilience and skill, making them a coveted item for collectors and fans alike.

A Legacy Beyond the Ring

Advertisment

Ali was renowned not just for his boxing prowess but also for his advocacy against racism and discrimination. His conversion to Islam and association with the Nation of Islam were pivotal moments in his life, reflecting his commitment to social and political causes. Ali's passing on June 3, 2016, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, was mourned worldwide, yet his legacy continues to inspire. The auction of his 'Thrilla in Manila' shorts serves as a reminder of his significant impact, both as an athlete and a humanitarian.

Auction Details and Significance

Sotheby's auction house will be handling the sale of the shorts in New York, offering fans and collectors a chance to own a piece of boxing history. The auction not only highlights Ali's incredible career but also his role as a cultural icon who transcended the sport. Through this sale, Ali's spirit continues to live on, inspiring new generations to fight for greatness and stand up for what they believe in.

As the gavel falls at Sotheby's, Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' shorts will find a new home, yet his legacy will remain untouched, forever memorialized in the annals of sports history. This auction is not just about the sale of memorabilia; it's a celebration of a man who fought not only in the ring but for what he believed in, leaving an indelible mark on the world.