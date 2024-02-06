Muhammad Ali to Feature as Playable Character in Upcoming WWE 2K24 Game

2K and Visual Concepts have announced the much-anticipated WWE 2K24 video game, set to release on March 8, 2024. The game's trailer notably features boxing icon Muhammad Ali as a playable character, marking a first in the WWE game series. Ali, renowned as 'the Greatest', made his appearance as a referee during WrestleMania's first main event in 1985. Now, the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time becomes a character in a game that will be available on platforms including PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

WWE 2K24: Editions and Features

WWE 2K24 will offer various editions for purchase, one of which is the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition. This edition introduces a WrestleMania showcase mode, a feature not seen since WWE 2K14. The game also promises new match types, and a Nightmare Family Pack for pre-orders. The gameplay trailer teases Ali's involvement in the first-ever WrestleMania main event, and his appearance as a playable fighter alongside Mike Tyson in UFC 5.

Ali's Legacy in WWE 2K24

The inclusion of Muhammad Ali in WWE 2K24 adds a unique aspect to the game. Ali's legacy in sports and culture has been solidified over the years, not only through his boxing achievements but also through his depiction by Will Smith in the 2001 biopic 'Ali'. By featuring Ali as a playable character, WWE 2K24 pays tribute to a figure who has left an indelible mark on sports history.

High Anticipation Surrounding WWE 2K24

The announcement of WWE 2K24, especially with the inclusion of Muhammad Ali, has created a high level of anticipation among gamers and wrestling fans. March 8, 2024, the release date, is eagerly awaited as fans look forward to experiencing the new features and the thrill of playing as 'the Greatest' in the wrestling arena.