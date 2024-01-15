Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls’ Under 16 Open Championship

For the first time in its history, Muckhart Golf Club in Clackmannanshire is preparing to host the prestigious Scottish Girls’ Under 16 Open Championship. The event, which will take place from July 8 to July 11, signifies a milestone for the club, marking its first foray into the realm of large-scale junior tournaments.

An Exciting Opportunity

Joe Watts, the club’s operations manager, could barely contain his excitement about the upcoming event. He praised the club’s excellent facilities and the recently improved condition of their 27-hole golf course. Muckhart Golf Club, known for hosting golf societies and corporate golf days, is taking a leap forward by accommodating a championship of this significance.

Championship Details

The championship is set to be a global affair, welcoming female golfers under 16 from around the world. The format will be a 54-hole stroke play over three days, preceded by a practice day. With the capacity to accommodate up to 144 players, the event promises a bustling atmosphere filled with enthusiastic competitors, eager visitors, and passionate spectators.

More Than Just a Tournament

For Watts and the rest of the Muckhart team, this event is more than just a tournament. It’s a testament to the club’s development and a demonstration of its burgeoning reputation in the region. The Scottish Girls’ Under 16 Open Championship offers a unique opportunity to spotlight Muckhart Golf Club on an international level, consolidating its status as a premier golfing destination in Clackmannanshire.