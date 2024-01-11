MTZ Interceptor Nerfed in MW3 and Warzone Update: What to Expect in Season 1 Reloaded

In the evolving battleground of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone, the MTZ Interceptor, a Marksman Rifle notorious for its overpowering dominance, has been brought back into balance. The game developers, responding to the pressing call of the Warzone community, released an update on January 11, 2024, nerfing the MTZ Interceptor. This adjustment, however, is just the tip of the iceberg as players brace for more comprehensive weapon balance changes scheduled for the Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17.

Addressing the MTZ Interceptor’s Overpowering Presence

The MTZ Interceptor, due to its widespread use and speedy time-to-kill, had become a source of frustration for many players. The update, which went live on January 11, has reduced the maximum and minimum damage of the rifle, from 95 to 85 and 84 to 78 respectively. This rebalancing is expected to significantly impact Warzone’s gameplay dynamics.

More Than Just a Damage Nerf

Alongside the MTZ Interceptor nerf, the update also introduced a heavily nerfed Snake Shot ammunition, which is part of the broader adjustments to the game’s weapons. The patch has also addressed bug fixes and improvements in multiplayer and zombies. Raven Software, the game’s developers, confirmed these changes via Twitter.

Season 1 Reloaded: A Glimpse into the Future

The January 11 update is but a precursor to the more comprehensive weapon balance changes that players can anticipate with the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update. The patch notes hint at additional weapon adjustments to be revealed on January 17. As the Warzone community waits with bated breath for the full details, it is also worth noting that the MW3 side of the update includes fixes for attachments and preparations for the Season 1 Reloaded update.

More Call of Duty content, including information about MW3 Ranked Play rewards and Warzone Urzikstan’s Champion’s Quest, is also available for those wanting to delve deeper into the latest developments and opportunities in the game.