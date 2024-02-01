Mt. Blue High School's Evans Sterling Joins Elite Club with 1,000 Career Points

In an unprecedented moment for Mt. Blue High School, senior Evans Sterling recently etched his name in the annals of the institution's basketball history. During a game against Messalonskee in Oakland on January 23, Sterling scored his 1,000th career point, becoming only the third student from the school to achieve this significant milestone. Following in the footsteps of Karl Knight (1976) and Tyson Wehrman (1993), Sterling's accomplishment symbolizes his dedicated commitment to the sport and his tireless pursuit of excellence.

Team-First, Always

Despite the personal achievement, Sterling's focus remained steadfast on the collective performance of his team. The game against Messalonskee marked the team's first season loss with a final score of 65-47. Sterling's humble approach and team-oriented mindset have been defining traits of his tenure as a player and captain, qualities he shares with fellow player Charles Stevens. The senior's devotion to his team's success over personal glory paints a picture of a true leader, one who prioritizes the group's objectives over his own.

Quiet Leadership and Consistent Performance

MBHS Principal Joel Smith and Coach Troy Norton have often noted Sterling's quiet leadership and unwavering commitment to hard work. Sterling's journey hasn't been without hurdles. His basketball career faced an early challenge during his freshman year due to a shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these obstacles did not deter him. Instead, they served as catalysts, fuelling his determination to excel.

A Future in Maine Basketball

Born with a love for basketball, Sterling began playing in the first grade. His favorite team, the Boston Celtics, and his admiration for Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks have been a consistent source of inspiration for him. Throughout his sophomore and junior years, Sterling has been a top performer in the conference, and his coach had long foreseen his potential to reach the 1,000-point milestone. As he looks towards the future, Sterling is yet to decide on a college. However, he intends to stay in Maine and continue his basketball career, a promising prospect for the state's sports community.