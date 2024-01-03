Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley

In a forceful showdown, Mt. Abram Roadrunners claimed a decisive 72-42 triumph over Mountain Valley in a high school boys basketball game. The victory was chiefly attributed to a powerful third-quarter performance, where Mt. Abram dominated with a 28-7 score. Peyton Mitchell, one of the game’s standout performers, netted 14 of his total 24 points during this quarter, steering the Roadrunners towards victory.

Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Status

The win allowed the Roadrunners to uphold their undefeated record, advancing to a commendable 5-0. Other significant scorers for the team included Cam Grey with 14 points, Bryce Wilcox with 11, and Killian Pillsbury, who posted 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Despite a determined start from Mountain Valley, Mt. Abram secured an early lead, concluding the first quarter with a 16-7 advantage and continuing to reign supreme despite a fleeting resurgence by Mountain Valley.

Mountain Valley’s Struggles

For Mountain Valley, the game culminated in a 2-4 record. Ben Desalle emerged as the top scorer with seven points, while Colby Frisbie, Seneca Jones, and Owen Sevigny each added six points to the overall score. Despite their efforts, Mountain Valley struggled to match the intensity and skill of the undefeated Roadrunners.

Stellar Performance by Peyton Mitchell

Peyton Mitchell, with his game-high 24 points, was instrumental in leading the Mt. Abram Roadrunners to victory. His back-to-back treys in the second quarter widened the gap and established a lead that the Roadrunners maintained throughout the game. Mitchell’s performance was a testament to his skill and a key factor in the Roadrunners’ continued success in the season.