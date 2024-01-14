MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls

In a nail-biting contest, the Minnesota State Moorhead Dragons men’s basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season, succumbing to Sioux Falls with a close scoreline of 70-68 at the Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. The game, marked by high tension and skillful plays, unfortunately, ended the Dragon’s triumphant 15-game winning streak.

Key Players and Decisive Moments

Despite the loss, the Dragons’ Jacob Beeninga emerged as a top performer, racking up a team-high 31 points. In the game’s final moments, Beeninga had the opportunity to tie the game with three free throws. However, the fate of the match hung in the balance as the third shot failed to find the net. On the other side of the court, Sioux Falls’ Jack Thompson proved to be a force to reckon with, single-handedly scoring 34 points. His critical free throws in the concluding moments of the game secured a win for his team.

Reflections and The Road Ahead

MSUM’s coach Tim Bergstraser, despite the defeat, maintained an optimistic stance. Acknowledging the need for improvement, he reflected on the team’s successful start and the lessons learned from this game. The Dragons’ Dane Zimmer also showcased his prowess on the court with a double-double, contributing 11 points and 13 rebounds. Both teams committed nine turnovers, indicating a level playing field. However, Sioux Falls managed to take the edge with slightly better overall shooting, despite committing more fouls.

A Look at The Numbers

With this defeat, the Dragons’ record now stands at 15-1, while Sioux Falls improved their standing to 8-9. As the Dragons prepare for their next face-off against Minnesota Duluth, Coach Bergstraser plans to review the game film meticulously and make necessary improvements to ensure a strong comeback. Despite this bump in the road, the MSUM Dragons remain determined to reclaim their winning streak and continue their journey in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.