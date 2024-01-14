en English
Sports

MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls

In a nail-biting contest, the Minnesota State Moorhead Dragons men’s basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season, succumbing to Sioux Falls with a close scoreline of 70-68 at the Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. The game, marked by high tension and skillful plays, unfortunately, ended the Dragon’s triumphant 15-game winning streak.

Key Players and Decisive Moments

Despite the loss, the Dragons’ Jacob Beeninga emerged as a top performer, racking up a team-high 31 points. In the game’s final moments, Beeninga had the opportunity to tie the game with three free throws. However, the fate of the match hung in the balance as the third shot failed to find the net. On the other side of the court, Sioux Falls’ Jack Thompson proved to be a force to reckon with, single-handedly scoring 34 points. His critical free throws in the concluding moments of the game secured a win for his team.

Reflections and The Road Ahead

MSUM’s coach Tim Bergstraser, despite the defeat, maintained an optimistic stance. Acknowledging the need for improvement, he reflected on the team’s successful start and the lessons learned from this game. The Dragons’ Dane Zimmer also showcased his prowess on the court with a double-double, contributing 11 points and 13 rebounds. Both teams committed nine turnovers, indicating a level playing field. However, Sioux Falls managed to take the edge with slightly better overall shooting, despite committing more fouls.

A Look at The Numbers

With this defeat, the Dragons’ record now stands at 15-1, while Sioux Falls improved their standing to 8-9. As the Dragons prepare for their next face-off against Minnesota Duluth, Coach Bergstraser plans to review the game film meticulously and make necessary improvements to ensure a strong comeback. Despite this bump in the road, the MSUM Dragons remain determined to reclaim their winning streak and continue their journey in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

