en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

MS Dhoni’s Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
MS Dhoni’s Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket

Despite retiring from international cricket in August 2020, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to have an indelible impact on the sport. His influence is evident in the rising stars of cricket, such as Shivam Dube, who credit Dhoni’s mentorship for their development.

The Rise of Shivam Dube under Dhoni’s Wing

Shivam Dube’s recent performance in the first T20I against Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls and taking a wicket, underscores his potential as a formidable all-rounder. But it’s his acknowledgment of Dhoni’s mentorship that truly stands out. Dube’s fearlessness on the field, his ability to finish games, and his strategic use of strengths are all attributed to Dhoni’s insightful guidance.

Dhoni’s Mentorship: A Holistic Impact

The significance of Dhoni’s mentorship goes beyond just player development. It’s about shaping a cricketer’s approach to the game. The lessons from Dhoni have helped Dube handle pressure, adapt to different situations, and exhibit maturity on the field. Thus, Dhoni’s influence can be seen in the holistic development of the young cricketer’s mindset and skill set.

Dube’s Potential Role and the T20 World Cup

The content also highlights Dube’s potential as a replacement for injury-prone all-rounder Hardik Pandya. His versatility lends balance to the Indian team, making him a critical asset, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup. Dube’s performances are not just about securing a place in the team, but also about contributing to the team’s strategic considerations for the tournament.

Dhoni’s mentorship and its impact on the rise of players like Dube create a compelling narrative that extends beyond individual performances. It reflects on the future trajectory of the Indian cricket team and the complex interplay of talent, mentorship, strategic planning, and the pursuit of success in cricket.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
10 seconds ago
Bhanuben Solanki: A Story of Devotion and Honor at Ayodhya
In a heartening display of devotion and selflessness, 82-year-old retired nurse Bhanuben Solanki from Morbi, Gujarat, has been accorded the honor of an invitation to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Scheduled for January 22, the event holds immense significance in the Hindu religious landscape, and Solanki’s invitation testifies to her remarkable contribution
Bhanuben Solanki: A Story of Devotion and Honor at Ayodhya
Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Discusses His Intense Work Hours in Exclusive Interview
38 mins ago
Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Discusses His Intense Work Hours in Exclusive Interview
Female Doctor Attacked During Brawl at Maharashtra Hospital: An Urgent Call for Safety Measures
40 mins ago
Female Doctor Attacked During Brawl at Maharashtra Hospital: An Urgent Call for Safety Measures
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
6 mins ago
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
32 mins ago
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
35 mins ago
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
Latest Headlines
World News
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
40 seconds
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
56 seconds
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
4 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
4 mins
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
6 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
7 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
12 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
13 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
14 mins
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app