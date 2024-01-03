MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and embraced the dawn of 2024, many celebrated the transition in style. Among them was former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who brought in the New Year in the dazzling city of Dubai with his family. His wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva, joined him in the celebration.

Star-Studded New Year Celebration

The Dhoni family’s New Year celebration was a vibrant affair that took place in the heart of Dubai. Sakshi Dhoni shared a captivating video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the star-studded party, complete with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the Dubai sky. The event also featured performances from various artists, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Not just family, the celebration was also attended by a few familiar faces from Bollywood, including actresses Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon. Photos of Dhoni and his family, along with the Bollywood stars, quickly circulated on social media, becoming the talk of the town. Dhoni was spotted enjoying a hearty dinner with Ziva and friends, basking in the joy of the festivities.

The Iconic Dhoni Style

While Dhoni is globally recognized for his cricketing prowess, the charismatic sportsman is also known for his unique style statement. One of the most talked-about aspects of his personal style is his constantly evolving hairdos. His current hairstyle, a standout element in his overall look, has been well-received by his fans, further solidifying his status as a style icon.

However, maintaining this hairstyle isn’t as easy as it appears. Dhoni revealed that it requires significant effort and time, especially when getting ready for ad films. The process of hair and makeup, he confessed, often takes him over an hour, which he admits to finding somewhat tedious. Despite the high maintenance, Dhoni plans to keep the hairstyle for a while. He appreciates the positive response from his fans but did hint at the possibility of a change in the future.

More Than Just a Sportsman

Over the years, Dhoni has transcended the boundaries of cricket to become a global icon, with a significant influence that goes beyond the sports field. His New Year celebration in Dubai and his evolving style are testament to his wide-ranging appeal. Whether it’s on the cricket field, in an ad film, or at a New Year party, MS Dhoni continues to captivate fans around the world.