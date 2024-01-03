en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and embraced the dawn of 2024, many celebrated the transition in style. Among them was former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who brought in the New Year in the dazzling city of Dubai with his family. His wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva, joined him in the celebration.

Star-Studded New Year Celebration

The Dhoni family’s New Year celebration was a vibrant affair that took place in the heart of Dubai. Sakshi Dhoni shared a captivating video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the star-studded party, complete with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the Dubai sky. The event also featured performances from various artists, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Not just family, the celebration was also attended by a few familiar faces from Bollywood, including actresses Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon. Photos of Dhoni and his family, along with the Bollywood stars, quickly circulated on social media, becoming the talk of the town. Dhoni was spotted enjoying a hearty dinner with Ziva and friends, basking in the joy of the festivities.

The Iconic Dhoni Style

While Dhoni is globally recognized for his cricketing prowess, the charismatic sportsman is also known for his unique style statement. One of the most talked-about aspects of his personal style is his constantly evolving hairdos. His current hairstyle, a standout element in his overall look, has been well-received by his fans, further solidifying his status as a style icon.

However, maintaining this hairstyle isn’t as easy as it appears. Dhoni revealed that it requires significant effort and time, especially when getting ready for ad films. The process of hair and makeup, he confessed, often takes him over an hour, which he admits to finding somewhat tedious. Despite the high maintenance, Dhoni plans to keep the hairstyle for a while. He appreciates the positive response from his fans but did hint at the possibility of a change in the future.

More Than Just a Sportsman

Over the years, Dhoni has transcended the boundaries of cricket to become a global icon, with a significant influence that goes beyond the sports field. His New Year celebration in Dubai and his evolving style are testament to his wide-ranging appeal. Whether it’s on the cricket field, in an ad film, or at a New Year party, MS Dhoni continues to captivate fans around the world.

0
India Lifestyle Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tecno Pop 8: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with High-End Features

By Dil Bar Irshad

TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Pharmaceutical Industry: A Beacon of Innovation and Technological Advancement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders ...
@Business · 5 mins
Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders ...
heart comment 0
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'
’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

By BNN Correspondents

'12th Fail': A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants' Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Sacramento Kings
9 seconds
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Sacramento Kings
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Conclude with Diverse Outcomes
11 seconds
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Conclude with Diverse Outcomes
Shannen Doherty Expresses Hope Amidst Stage-Four Breast Cancer Battle
1 min
Shannen Doherty Expresses Hope Amidst Stage-Four Breast Cancer Battle
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
2 mins
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
3 mins
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
4 mins
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
4 mins
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
4 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
4 mins
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app