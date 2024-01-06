en English
Philippines

MPBA Season 2: Cebuano Cup Resumes with Defending Champions Truck N’ Trail in Action

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
MPBA Season 2: Cebuano Cup Resumes with Defending Champions Truck N' Trail in Action

The Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup is set to re-ignite the basketball fervor in Cebu City on January 7, 2024. The CPA gymnasium is primed to host four adrenaline-pumping games, setting the stage for defending champions, Truck N’ Trail, to ascend in the standings as they face off against the seventh-seeded Quadernos.

(Read Also: Bomb Joke Case Against Dutch Woman Dismissed in Philippines)

Truck N’ Trail’s March for Supremacy

Currently standing third in the north conference, Truck N’ Trail eyes a crucial victory to secure a higher place in the rankings. Their recent triumph over M-Tech showcased their tenacity and strategic prowess on the court. Essential to the success were key players Jeslar Larumbe and Dwight Dabon, who notched impressive scores of 37 and 31 points, respectively.

North Conference Showdown

Adding to the thrill of the north conference is the TSO & Co Prayboys. With a 3-2 record, they pose a formidable challenge to the other teams. Their relentless pursuit of victory has kept them in contention for the top spots, keeping the fans on their toes.

(Read Also: Philippine Supreme Court Dismisses Ampatuan Jr.’s Contempt Petition Against ABS-CBN and Cariño)

South Conference Clashes

In the south conference, the court will witness a clash of titans as KMNH Lending/Luigi Bercede goes head-to-head with Agalons. Additionally, WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. will be up against the JDCB Ballers, promising a day of intense competition and nail-biting finishes.

The MPBA league has been a hotbed of basketball action with teams vying for dominance. Previous matches have been nothing short of spectacular, with Artera’s firm grip on the northern conference’s top spot and Rongcales’ surprise victory over Truck N’ Trail, just to name a few. As the battles resume, the anticipation among the fans and the determination among the teams are palpable, promising an exciting season ahead.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

