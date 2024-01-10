en English
Fashion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements

In the vibrant and often turbulent world of American football, mouthguards have transitioned from a simple safety apparatus to a striking fashion statement. It’s a trend that was recently underscored when Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens donned not one, but two mouthguards during a holiday game. His intention was clear: aesthetics over protection.

Fashion Over Function

The National Football League (NFL) and college football fields across the country are becoming stages for players to express their personalities through their mouthguards. Far from the clear, nondescript versions of yesteryears, these mouthguards are now emblazoned with unique colors and designs. The trend, which began around 2015, owes much to innovations in mouthguard technology and the emergence of designer mouthguards.

Regulation and Safety

While the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) mandates the use of mouthguards for certain sports and recommends them for others, the NFL has refrained from making them compulsory. The reason? The lack of conclusive scientific evidence pointing to the effectiveness of mouthguards in preventing concussions. Nevertheless, despite this ambiguity, the mouthguard market has shown considerable growth, reaching a substantial value of $3.71 billion in 2021.

A Broader Movement

This trend is reflective of a wider movement where players are increasingly using their equipment as an extension of their personal identity. Companies like Shock Doctor and Battle Sports are capitalizing on this, offering products that cater to the tastes of both professional athletes and young aspirants alike.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

