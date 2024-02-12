Mountaineers Face Horned Frogs in Critical Big 12 Matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers Look to Snap Losing Streak Against TCU Horned Frogs

The West Virginia Mountaineers, currently on a seven-game road losing streak, are gearing up to face the TCU Horned Frogs tonight at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX. The highly anticipated Big 12 matchup is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can also stream the game on fuboTV and follow live updates from Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall on Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

Horned Frogs' Home Court Advantage

TCU boasts an impressive 10-2 home record this season and is averaging 81.8 points per game. Led by key players Emanuel Miller and JaKobe Coles, the Horned Frogs are determined to maintain their dominance on their home court.

"We've been working hard to protect our home court," said Miller. "We know that West Virginia is a tough opponent, but we're ready for the challenge."

The Horned Frogs' recent loss to Iowa State 71-59 is not dampening their spirits, as they look to rebound and secure a win against the Mountaineers.

Mountaineers' Struggle in Conference Play

The West Virginia Mountaineers have struggled in conference play this season, with a record of 3-7 in the Big 12. Despite their difficulties, the Mountaineers are not backing down from the challenge of facing the formidable Horned Frogs.

"We know that TCU has a strong home record, but we're ready to give it our all," said Quinn Slazinski, a key player for the Mountaineers. "We're determined to end our road losing streak and come out on top."

The Mountaineers suffered a devastating 94-58 loss to Texas in their most recent game. Jesse Edwards and Noah Farrakhan led the team in scoring, but it was not enough to secure a victory.

Keys to the Game

Both teams will need to bring their A-game if they hope to come out on top. For the Mountaineers, breaking their road losing streak will require strong teamwork and determination. They will need to find a way to disrupt the Horned Frogs' home court advantage and shut down key players like Miller and Coles.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs will need to maintain their focus and avoid complacency. A win against the Mountaineers would help solidify their position in the Big 12 and boost their chances of making it to the NCAA tournament.

As the clock ticks down to tip-off, both teams are preparing for a fierce battle on the court. Who will come out on top? Tune in to ESPN+ or stream the game on fuboTV to find out.

