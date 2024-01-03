Mountain Vista High School’s Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year

Mountain Vista High School’s junior quarterback, Austyn Modrzewski, has made history by becoming the first player from the school to be named the Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year. Modrzewski’s stellar performance this season, including a record of throwing for 3,675 yards and 41 touchdowns, propelled the Golden Eagles to a prestigious spot in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Modrzewski: A Dual Threat On and Off the Field

Modrzewski’s prowess extends beyond his impressive passing record. The junior quarterback demonstrated his versatility on the field by contributing 334 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns. Yet, Modrzewski’s achievements transcend the confines of the football field. He maintains a weighted 3.57 GPA, illustrating his commitment to his academic pursuits. Furthermore, Modrzewski extends his passion for football into his community, serving as a youth football coach and mentor.

Peers and Coaches Acknowledge Modrzewski’s Impact

Modrzewski’s formidable skills have not gone unnoticed. Castle View coach Eric Handke lauded the junior quarterback’s exceptional throwing abilities, emphasizing his crucial role in driving the Golden Eagles’ offense. His leadership and athletic skills have already begun to draw the attention of colleges. He has received scholarship offers from Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky, signaling the onset of a promising collegiate football career.

Historic Achievement for Mountain Vista High School

Modrzewski’s recognition as the Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year marks a significant milestone for Mountain Vista High School. This honor represents the first in the award’s 39-year history. The school’s football team, the Golden Eagles, also celebrated a major victory in 2023 by winning the state championship.