Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational

The Mountain View wrestling team, after a series of uninspiring performances, has made a roaring comeback by finishing second at the Gary Daum Invitational at Niwot High School, amassing a total of 181 points. The winners, Pueblo County, finished at a slightly higher 224 points. The Mountain View team had earlier faced setbacks in their matches against rivals Loveland and Thompson Valley before the holiday break, thus making this achievement a significant step in their journey towards improvement.

Mountain View Wrestlers Shine

Three wrestlers from Mountain View emerged as individual champions at the tournament, demonstrating their personal prowess and contributing significantly to the team’s overall score. Isaiah Harrison, at 113 pounds, Diego Sirio, at 126 pounds, and Tristan Gilbert at 157 pounds, were all victorious. Harrison, already a defending 4A state champion at 113s, kept his winning streak intact for the season with an unblemished record of 22-0.

Collective Strength Despite Individual Losses

Despite Walker Simianer’s loss in the 190-pound final, the Mountain Lions exhibited collective strength with several team members securing placements. This cohesive performance indicates a positive trajectory for the team as they gear up for regional competitions in the upcoming weeks.

Other Teams’ Performances

Other teams also had commendable performances at the tournament. Berthoud, finishing third with 147 points, was led by Kaleb Cooper’s victory at 175 pounds. The team also managed to secure several third- and fifth-place finishes. Resurrection Christian had outstanding performances, particularly from Isaiah Johnson who won the 190s final, and Joe Loecke who reached the finals at 138s. These teams too had wrestlers placing commendably in other weight categories.