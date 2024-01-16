Mountain Recreation Introduces New Outdoor Ice-Skating Rinks in Edwards

Mountain Recreation has unveiled two new outdoor ice-skating rinks in Edwards, injecting fresh vigor into local winter recreation opportunities. Strategically situated east of the field house on the baseball fields, these rinks promise to be the nexus of winter fun, fostering a sense of community while promoting physical fitness.

Advertisment

Skating for All

The two rinks cater to a broad spectrum of skating enthusiasts. One rink, smaller in size, is designed for beginners and young skaters, providing a safe and supportive environment for them to learn and hone their skills. The larger rink, stretching 70 by 110 feet, is a versatile space tailored for general skating and stick and puck hockey. The rink is furnished with two goals, perfect for those looking to practice their shooting skills.

Skate under the Stars

Advertisment

Adding to the allure, both rinks come equipped with lighting to facilitate skating activities up to 9:00 p.m., allowing patrons to experience the magical charm of skating under the stars. The project, a collaborative effort involving Mountain Recreation, the Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, Edwards Metro District, and Berry Creek Metro District, is a testament to the power of community partnerships in enriching local recreational landscapes.

Community Engagement and Volunteerism

Keeping with the community spirit, the maintenance of the ice rinks is a volunteer-driven initiative. Interested individuals can sign up for morning or evening shifts to brush and resurface the ice - a task that takes roughly an hour. A limited number of figure skates are also available for use at no cost, underscoring Mountain Recreation's commitment to making skating accessible to all. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Tom Boyd.