Jamaica

Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby

In an exhilarating display of football, Mount Pleasant FC emerged victorious in a 4-1 triumph over Lime Hall Academy in the first St Ann Premier League derby in years. A captivating match that saw the current champions of the Wray and Nephew Jamaica Premier League initially trailing, only to make a formidable comeback.

A Game of Highs and Lows

Lime Hall Academy set the pace early on with a goal by Ronaldo Brown in the 15th minute, but their lead was short-lived. Mount Pleasant retaliated with Daniel Green and Damari Deacon turning the tables and leading the team 2-1 at halftime. Despite the missed penalty kick by Jamoi Topey in the second half, the team held their ground.

Stoppage Time Triumph

In a thrilling twist, the dying moments of the game saw Ramone Howell and Oquassa Chong score additional goals in stoppage time. These crucial points not only sealed Mount Pleasant’s victory but also propelled them to a total of 28 points in the league.

Ripples in the League

This win allowed Mount Pleasant to maintain a slim lead over Portmore United, who themselves secured a 4-1 victory over Humble Lion, putting them just a point behind. In another surprising turn of events, Tivoli dropped from second to third place following a 2-1 upset by Montego Bay United. Meanwhile, Dunbeholden FC bounced back from a previous loss to clinch a 2-1 victory against Vere United, elevating them to fifth place with 21 points. In a separate match, Waterhouse outplayed Harbour View, winning 2-1.

Jamaica Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

