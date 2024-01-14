en English
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions

In a recent announcement, the City of Mount Pearl has officially closed all three of its outdoor skating rinks. The facilities, located at the Team Gushue Sports Complex, Murley Drive, and Montclair Street, have been deemed unfit for use due to the current unfavorable skating conditions.

The city has emphasized that the safety of its community members is paramount and that the rinks will remain closed until such time as conditions have significantly improved.

Maintaining Public Safety Amid Unfit Skating Conditions

Mount Pearl, which is known for its community involvement in outdoor recreational activities, especially during winter, has had to temporarily halt these beloved pastimes due to safety concerns. The city is vigilant in its commitment to provide safe and enjoyable recreational facilities for its residents. As such, the decision to close the outdoor skating rinks was made to prevent potential accidents and injuries that could be caused by the unsuitable ice conditions.

Additional Recreational Programs Also Suspended

In addition to the outdoor skating rinks, the city has also suspended its skiing and snowshoeing program. This move, like the closure of the rinks, is a precautionary measure taken in response to the current conditions. The city is working diligently to ensure that these facilities and programs will be up and running again as soon as it is safe to do so.

Stay Informed with City Resources

Residents looking for updates on the status of community rinks and other recreational facilities are advised to refer to the city’s resources for the most recent announcements. The city is committed to keeping its residents informed about the condition of its recreational facilities and the steps it is taking to ensure public safety. The announcement underscores the city’s dedication to the maintenance and management of community recreational facilities, as well as its commitment to public safety.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

