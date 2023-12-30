en English
Obituary

Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran

The world of motorsports mourns the loss of its beloved champion, Gil de Ferran, who passed away at the age of 56 following a heart attack. The incident occurred while he was driving with his son at a motorsport resort in Florida. De Ferran, renowned for his victory in the 2003 Indianapolis 500 and for setting a closed-course land speed record that still stands, left an indelible mark in the annals of racing history.

A Legacy Beyond Wins

De Ferran’s career was studded with significant milestones that extend beyond his two Champ Car titles and his 2003 Indy 500 win. He won the Indy 500 for Team Penske, contributing to Penske’s third-consecutive win and overall 19 victories in the iconic race. His racing prowess also saw him record the fastest closed-circuit qualifying lap speed, a record that remains unbroken.

His professional career spanned across various racing categories, including the American Le Mans Series and V8 Supercars. His influence was not just limited to the track but also extended to roles in Formula 1 management with BAR-Honda and McLaren.

Outpouring of Tributes

The racing community has been left reeling from the loss, with tributes pouring in from fellow drivers, teams, and executives. Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Zak Brown, and the Brazilian Motorsports Confederation were among those who expressed their grief and admiration for de Ferran.

He was remembered not only for his exceptional racing skills but also for his character, mentorship, and friendship within the racing world. De Ferran was portrayed as a formidable force both on and off the track, respected for his class, professionalism, and contribution to motorsports.

A Family Mourns

De Ferran is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Anna, and son Luke. The family, deeply cherished by the motorsports community, face their loss with the support of countless friends and well-wishers from the racing world. As the tributes continue to flow, it is clear that de Ferran’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of racers.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

