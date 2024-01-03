Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills

Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is set to resonate with the roar of engines and the cheer of spectators as the Motorsports Spectacular returns this weekend, from January 5th to 6th. This high-octane event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts, with three adrenaline-filled shows featuring monster truck racing, a wheelie contest, freestyle motocross, and other pulse-pounding stunts.

Lineup of Monster Truck Titans

The lineup of attractions boasts familiar monster trucks like Rockstar, Power Up, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft. These mechanical beasts generate a staggering 15,000 horsepower and weigh around 12,000 pounds each, captivating audiences with their sheer power and agility. The combination of these monstrous machines and the skill of their drivers ensures a spectacle of high-speed action and breathtaking stunts.

Behind the Scenes

It’s a mammoth task to create the perfect stage for these vehicular gladiators. It takes a crew of 30 dedicated individuals, a 36-hour setup time, and 600 tons of dirt to transform the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre into a motorsport battlefield. The result is a thrilling arena where horsepower meets dirt and gravity-defying stunts become the order of the day.

Looking Forward: The Motorsport Australia National Awards Gala Dinner

In the wake of the Motorsports Spectacular, the motorsport community looks forward to the Motorsport Australia National Awards Gala Dinner, presented by Shannons. Slated for February 11, 2024, at Melbourne’s Sovereign Room in the Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event will honor individuals who have significantly impacted the motorsport industry. The night will witness the crowning of the national champions of 2023 and include the presentation of prestigious awards like Young Driver of the Year, Australian Motorsport Official of the Year, Personality of the Year, Life Membership Awards, and Media Awards.