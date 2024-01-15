Motorbike Racer's Death in Multi-Vehicle Collision Ruled as Accident

Motorcycle racing is a sport that commands admiration for its speed, skill, and the inherent risk riders take every time they mount their machines. The thrill of the race, however, turned tragic at Norfolk's Snetterton racetrack when championship-winning rider, Mr. Sam Clews, was involved in a catastrophic five-vehicle crash during a Lansdowne Classic series race organized by the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC).

A Tragic Turn of Events

Clews, a seasoned racer, was astride a Manx Norton 499cc motorcycle, a model renowned for its performance and reliability. The machine had undergone a thorough inspection before the race and was found to be in optimal condition. But as the race began, Mr. Clews raised his right arm, a universal signal among racers indicating a problem with the bike. It was a split-second warning, but tragically, it came too late.

The Catastrophic Collision

Before any action could be taken to halt the race, Clews was hit from behind by another motorcycle, triggering a chain reaction that eventually involved five vehicles. The impact was so severe that Clews was thrown from his bike and subsequently hit by three more racing motorcycles. The onslaught of collisions resulted in multiple traumatic injuries, leaving little chance for survival. Despite immediate medical attention, Clews was declared dead at the scene just 21 minutes after the race began.

Investigations and Safety Measures

The incident sparked an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash. The race officials found no reportable issues with Clews' motorcycle that could have caused a malfunction. Both the track conditions and the weather on the day of the race were also ruled out as contributing factors to the accident. The coroner's report concluded that Mr. Clews' death was an accidental incident, a tragic outcome of a sport that walks a fine line between risk and thrill. In the wake of Clews' death, the Auto-Cycle Union has initiated ongoing discussions about potential safety improvements in the sport, aiming to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.