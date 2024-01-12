en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Motherwell’s Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Motherwell’s Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?

Jim McMahon, chairman of Motherwell, has staunchly defended the recent social media video released by the club amidst criticisms that it was a disconcerting plea for financial aid. McMahon, however, refuted these claims, asserting Motherwell’s financial stability and underlining the purpose of the video as a creative facet of their larger strategy to attract new investors and fan support.

More than Just a Lollipop Man

The video in question, which has since gone viral, humorously features Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly masquerading as a lollipop man. Far from being a desperate attempt to secure funding, the video was intended to underscore the club’s unique identity and pique the interest of potential investors, with a particular focus on the United States and other global regions.

A Successful Campaign

McMahon was quick to highlight the video’s success, pointing to the surge in Well Society memberships as an immediate and gratifying result. The video’s reach was impressive, garnering 2.5 million views and generating a significant buzz both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, the club has received about 10 expressions of interest, attributable to the video campaign, expanding their potential investor pool.

Standing Strong amidst Foreign Influx

Despite the influx of foreign investment into several Scottish Premiership clubs, McMahon emphasized Motherwell’s enduring strength. At a time when the club has been criticized for seeking investment despite receiving a record fee for David Turnbull and a 3m Covid-19 recovery loan, the chairman reiterated the necessity of investment to stay competitive. He resoundingly confirmed the club’s stability and the proactive steps they are taking to remain relevant and competitive in the ever-evolving football landscape.

0
Business Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
On a seemingly uneventful Friday morning, Tesla’s stock took a surprising turn, recording a dip of nearly 2%. The cause? A complex interplay of geopolitical conflict, labor tensions, and strategic pricing decisions that have converged to impact the electric vehicle giant’s global operations. Red Sea Crisis Impacts Tesla’s Supply Chain The first blow came from
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
4 mins ago
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
Goldman Sachs Board Sees Major Shift as Lead Independent Director Steps Down
5 mins ago
Goldman Sachs Board Sees Major Shift as Lead Independent Director Steps Down
SEC Influences Structure of Bitcoin ETFs: A Look at the Cash Redemption Process
1 min ago
SEC Influences Structure of Bitcoin ETFs: A Look at the Cash Redemption Process
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
3 mins ago
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
Wipro CEO Affirms Goal Alignment and Transparency with Stakeholders
3 mins ago
Wipro CEO Affirms Goal Alignment and Transparency with Stakeholders
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
2 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
3 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
5 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
7 mins
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
10 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
10 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
10 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
11 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app