Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays

In an event that showcased the dynamism of athletics, the Morris Knolls boys and girls track teams both claimed victories at the Morris County Relays. The boys successfully defended their team title while the girls celebrated their first triumph since 2012.

Standout Performances

Elijah Bastos emerged as a standout performer for Morris Knolls. His exceptional performance in the shuttle hurdles, high jump, and the 4×200 not only earned him multiple medals but also played a pivotal role in the team’s record-breaking win in the 4×400 relay. Alicia Ramos, a member of Morris Knolls girls team, expressed her appreciation for the relay races, emphasizing the essence of team effort in securing success.

Unforgettable Attempt

One of the most spectacular moments of the event was Cade Zeolla’s attempt to break the Morris County indoor record in pole vault, a record set by his own brother, James. Although Zeolla didn’t succeed in surpassing the record, his attempt earned him widespread applause as he matched his personal best.

Noteworthy Performances

Marie Torode of Roxbury stood out among the girls with the best shot put mark, while Ronald Morgan from Morristown emerged victorious among the boys in the same event. The event highlighted promising performances from various schools, all contributing to the overall team scores and individual event results.