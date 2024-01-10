en English
Africa

Morocco’s World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football

In the world of football, Morocco’s national team, the Atlas Lions, has etched a historic chapter. Their semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an unprecedented feat for an African or Arab team, has sparked a wave of optimism and pride. Key moments, such as Youssef En-Nesyri’s decisive header against Portugal and Yassine Bounou’s critical save from Cristiano Ronaldo, will be etched in the annals of football history.

Revitalizing African Football

This triumph has resonated deeply across Africa, infusing a fresh spirit into the continent’s football narrative. The implications extend beyond the borders of Morocco, raising the bar for African teams in future World Cups. The number of participating African countries is slated to rise from five to nine, an increase that heralds a new era for African football.

Mending Ties, Building Legacy

Despite a turbulent past with Africa, including a decision to withdraw from hosting the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) due to Ebola fears, Morocco’s latest achievement has helped fortify its bond with the continent. Yet, the nation’s football legacy is tainted by a dismal Afcon record, with their last win dating back to 1976. Walid Regragui, the coach behind their World Cup triumph, is determined to break this cycle at the forthcoming Afcon in Ivory Coast.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

The Atlas Lions’ roster boasts players who have ascended to the limelight and secured spots in prestigious clubs after the World Cup, including Sofyan Amrabat’s move to Manchester United and Hakim Ziyech’s transfer to Galatasaray. The team has been assiduous in their Afcon preparations, even opting for their own accommodations and arriving early for a warm-up match against Sierra Leone.

With the next World Cup set to take place in North America and Morocco’s joint bid with Spain and Portugal for the 2030 edition, Morocco stands on the cusp of a significant role in shaping the future of African football.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

