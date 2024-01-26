Moroccan Coach Walid Regragui's Ban Rescinded Ahead of AFCON Last-16 Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Committee has vindicated Walid Regragui, the coach of the Moroccan national football team, by rescinding his two-match ban. This ruling permits Regragui to spearhead the Atlas Lions in their eagerly awaited last-16 match against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Triumph Amidst Turbulence

Despite the turbulent events, Morocco triumphantly secured their spot in the knockout stage as the victors of Group F. They amassed 7 points by defeating Tanzania and Zambia, and drawing with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). The suspension, initially imposed due to a disagreement with DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba, led to skirmishes among players and staff. Regragui was forced to observe Morocco's final group game against Zambia from the stands.

Boost for Morocco

Regragui's reinstatement comes as a significant morale booster for Morocco. The team has seen unprecedented success under his tutelage, marking a historic achievement by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2022. Regragui's presence on the bench for the upcoming last-16 clash against South Africa is anticipated to be a strategic advantage for Morocco.

Dismissal of Fine

The annulment of Regragui's suspension also signifies the dismissal of a fine initially levied by the CAF. The lifting of the ban and the cancellation of the fine were officially confirmed on January 26, 2024, just ahead of the significant knockout stage match in the continental tournament.