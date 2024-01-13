Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-fueled display of basketball prowess, the Morgantown boys’ team clinched a remarkable victory against University, with a final scoreline reading 92-55. The thrilling game, which transpired on University’s home ground at Baker’s Ridge, saw a tied score of 9-9 midway through the first quarter. However, the Morgantown team managed to surge ahead, leading 16-12 at the quarter’s end.

Foul Trouble Sidelines Zach Demidovich

University’s junior, Zach Demidovich, had a promising start, contributing eight points early in the game. However, foul trouble led to his premature exit from the court, a setback that enabled Morgantown to extend their lead. By halftime, Morgantown had built a 15-point lead, a remarkable feat considering limited contributions from two of their key players, Izzy Everett and Jacob King.

Everett and King Step Up

In the third quarter, Everett and King found their rhythm, significantly bolstering the team’s lead to a whopping 30 points. The scoreboard read 72-42 as they entered the final frame, a testament to Morgantown’s efficient scoring.

Highlights of the Game

One of the game’s highlights was Morgantown’s impressive ten three-pointers. Sharron Young led the scoring for Morgantown with 20 points, followed by King with 15 and Everett with 12. On the University side, Demidovich topped the scorecard with 15 points, trailed by Ethan Jackson with 11 and Glenn Brown with 10.

Post-game, Morgantown’s coach, Dave Tallman, lauded the team’s athleticism and shooting skills, attributing their success to rigorous practice. On the other hand, University’s coach, Joe Schmidle, acknowledged Morgantown’s superiority, pointing out the need for his team to boost their perimeter game. The upcoming games are set to see University playing at Musselman and Morgantown hosting Brooke.