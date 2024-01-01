Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions

Moonton Games, the developer of the widely popular Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB), has announced a significant rebranding of its Southeast Asia Cup (MSC). The MSC will now be known as the ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, a change reflective of the company’s expansion of the tournament to include more regions. Notably, China has been added to the competition circuit, following the government’s approval for the game late last year. A move that is not just a mere name change, but a grand step towards Moonton’s ‘Esports for Everyone’ vision. It is a testament to their commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the esports community, allowing an increased number of global athletes to compete in one of the most popular esports tournaments.

Rebranding Towards ‘Esports for Everyone’

The rebranding aligns with Moonton Games’ overarching vision of promoting diversity and inclusivity for global athletes. The inclusion of China, one of the highly-anticipated regions in esports, hints at the scale and reach of the revamped tournament. The ML:BB Mid-Season Cup aims to be more than a competition; it is an all-encompassing global platform where diversity is celebrated, and athletes from various backgrounds can showcase their skills.

A Look Back at the MSC Journey

Over the years, the MSC has been hosted in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The last MSC event took place in Cambodia, with Indonesia’s Onic Esports emerging as the champions. The tournament has also been conducted remotely during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic, displaying adaptability and resilience in the face of global crises. The upcoming ML:BB World Championships, following the Philippines’ successful hosting of the 5th iteration, will take place in Malaysia.

The Future of the Mid-Season Cup

The ML:BB Mid-Season Cup promises to be an exciting event, expanding beyond Southeast Asia for the first time. It will encompass key regions such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Middle East and North Africa, East Europe and Central Asia, Türkiye, Mongolia, the Mekong Region, North America, Latin America, and China. The competition will feature over 20+ teams from these participating countries and regions, with over 50+ matches expected to be held. More details about the ML:BB Mid-Season Cup 2024 will be announced soon, as the esports community eagerly awaits the next phase of this global gaming phenomenon.