Moonshine Mystery Unearthed: Cave Found Under North Wilkesboro Speedway Grandstands

During a routine inspection last week at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, a remarkable discovery was made that links back to the lore of NASCAR's early days. An approximately 700-square-foot open area, speculated to be a moonshine cave, was found under the concrete grandstands, igniting excitement and curiosity among NASCAR enthusiasts and historians alike. This surprising find underlines the intertwined history of bootlegging and racing, particularly in Appalachia.

Historical Significance and Discovery

North Wilkesboro Speedway, a cornerstone in NASCAR's establishment, has long been whispered to house remnants of its bootlegging past. The discovery of the potential moonshine cave by Speedway Motorsports' operations staff adds a tangible connection to those tales. Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development, shared insights into the local lore, mentioning how the area under the grandstands would have been an ideal hideout for moonshine production during Prohibition. The Speedway, which hosted its first NASCAR race in 1947, has a storied past with legends like Junior Johnson, whose bootlegging skills translated into racing success.

Implications for the Speedway and NASCAR

The find not only adds a fascinating chapter to the speedway's history but also poses a logistical challenge. With the NASCAR All-Star Race Week approaching in May, around 600 seats have been removed from the grandstands for necessary foundation repair and concrete replacement. This discovery, while delaying preparations, enriches the narrative of the speedway's connection to moonshine, an illicit activity that contributed to NASCAR's early development. The sport, deeply rooted in the running of illegal liquor, owes part of its evolution to the daring drivers who outran the law on winding mountain roads.

Moonshine's Role in NASCAR's Genesis

The historical ties between moonshine bootlegging and NASCAR are well-documented, with North Carolina being a hotbed for such activities. The mountainous terrain provided ample cover for moonshiners, and the skills developed from evading law enforcement translated well to the racetrack. This discovery under the grandstands of North Wilkesboro Speedway serves as a physical testament to the sport's rugged beginnings and the adventurous spirits of its early stars. While the search for a still continues, the cave itself tells a story of ingenuity, risk, and the quest for speed.

As the investigation into the cave's exact use and history progresses, NASCAR fans and historians are reminded of the sport's unique origins. This discovery not only offers a glimpse into the clandestine operations that once thrived beneath the bleachers but also celebrates the rebellious spirit that fueled the birth of NASCAR. As the speedway prepares for its upcoming events, the moonshine cave becomes a symbol of the enduring connection between racing and its renegade roots.