Mook Zimmerman Takes Helm as Iowa Woo's First Head Coach, Signals Winning Era Ahead

WATERLOO -- In a vibrant display of confidence and determination, Mook Zimmerman was introduced as the inaugural head coach of the Iowa Woo, Waterloo's newest professional indoor football team, promising an era of triumphs. Zimmerman, with a commendable 40-2 record and a background of success across various football leagues, aims to bring his winning formula to the Iowa Woo, making a bold commitment to victory in front of fans and stakeholders at the Get Air Trampoline Park.

Advertisment

Building a Legacy from the Ground Up

Zimmerman's arrival in Waterloo marks a new chapter for the city's sports landscape, offering not just another team, but a vision of growth and excellence. As the first-ever coach for the team guaranteed three seasons in The Arena League, Zimmerman is focused on creating a winning culture and setting high standards for the Iowa Woo. With his rich coaching background and a personal commitment to success, Zimmerman and his team are poised to make an impactful debut on May 25 at the Hippodrome.

A Team with High Expectations

Advertisment

The Iowa Woo, under the leadership of owners Jeff Holmes and Julia Stone, has embraced change, including a rebranding and a strategic shift in management. The hiring of Zimmerman, known for his character and coaching prowess, aligns with the team's ambition to dominate in the arena football scene. With the support of assistant coach Frank Coston and the promise of a family-like team atmosphere, the Iowa Woo is gearing up for a season of minimal losses and maximum entertainment.

Community Engagement and Anticipation

The introduction of arena football to Waterloo through the Iowa Woo has sparked curiosity and excitement among the locals. Fans like Greg Hunt, Mario Wright, and Brad Martin share a keen interest in experiencing the fast-paced, engaging nature of the sport, highlighting the potential for the Iowa Woo to bring the community together and add a vibrant chapter to Waterloo's sporting narrative. As Zimmerman steps into his role with style and a promise of greatness, the city awaits the unfolding of what could be a defining moment in its sports history.