Moody, Jaffer Question Delhi Capitals' Decision to Bench Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has raised eyebrows over the omission of opening batter Prithvi Shaw from the Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI, deeming it illogical and advocating for Shaw's inclusion in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches. Despite Shaw's recent underwhelming performances, Moody argues that his international cricket experience makes him a more viable option over other contenders like Ricky Bhui.

Advertisment

"It doesn't make sense due to the fact that you've got an Indian international player (Prithvi Shaw) in the dugout. Yes, he hasn't performed in the IPL like we had all hoped he would, but you can't score runs from the dugout," Moody expressed his perplexity while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Controversial Bench Decision

Shaw's absence from Delhi's first two games has sparked significant discussions among fans and experts alike, including former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who further spoke about the team's decision to retain Shaw in the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Advertisment

"Now that they have held onto him and not let him go into the auction, I'm surprised they're not playing him. He's played for Mumbai for most of the season, so you'd imagine that he's fit. I'm surprised. Punishing him and then losing the games is not the way to go forward," Jaffer remarked on Shaw's exclusion.

Performance Analysis

The 22-year-old Shaw faced criticism for his lacklustre performances in the 2023 season, managing only 106 runs from eight innings, averaging a disappointing 13.25. Meanwhile, Bhui, who replaced Shaw in the playing XI, has failed to make a significant impact in his two outings so far, scoring just 3 and 0 in the matches against the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

Advertisment

In Thursday's match against Rajasthan, Bhui's struggles continued as he fell for a duck, becoming a victim of Nandre Burger's sharp bouncer. In the absence of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh has taken the role at the top of the order alongside seasoned opener and fellow Australian David Warner.

Upcoming Challenges

Delhi Capitals will face the in-form Chennai Super Kings in their next game, who are yet to lose a game in two. As DC gears up to face the reigning champions, the pressure mounts for Shaw's inclusion as the team seeks to rectify its early setbacks and secure its first victory of the season.

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.