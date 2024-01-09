en English
Formula 1

Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition

The iconic Monza circuit, affectionately known as the Temple of Speed, is in the throes of a €21 million upgrade. The need for these upgrades has been emphasized by none other than Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, who has been vocal about the urgent need to modernize the track and its facilities, especially in the face of competitive pressure from newer global venues.

The Race for Relevance

In an era where Formula 1 is expanding its horizons, reaching its 24-race season limit, and considering fresh circuits, the European classics like Monza are at risk of being sidelined. While the circuit has a contract to host an F1 race through 2025, the pressure is on to remain relevant, especially with the addition of another Italian race at Imola. The renovations are not just about meeting the modern standards of Formula 1 but also about enhancing fan experience and maintaining Monza’s status as a fan-favorite.

Breaking New Ground

After Domenicali’s fervent push, which highlighted the sluggishness of bureaucracy, redevelopment has finally commenced. Managed by Milanese company, Bacchi, the revamp includes a complete resurfacing of the track, modernized pit buildings, improved grandstands, and an additional underpass. These upgrades aim to elevate the spectator experience, accommodating VIP guests, improving fan flow, and offering greater comfort to Formula 1 enthusiasts.

A Race Against Time

This 140-day project, expected to conclude by the end of June 2024, is a critical step in ensuring that Monza remains part of Formula 1’s evolving future. The grand unveil is set to coincide with the Italian Grand Prix on September 1st, 2024, a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of this historic racing venue. The Monza circuit’s future in Formula 1 now hinges on meeting these demands and deadlines, a testament to the sport’s commitment to innovation and evolution.

0
Formula 1 Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

