Canada

Montreal’s New Professional Women’s Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
The city of Montreal welcomed its first professional women’s hockey team with open arms, a testament to the city’s deep-rooted love for the sport. The team, which is making its debut in the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s inaugural season, has already garnered significant attention and support, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of tickets for the team’s home opener at the Verdun Auditorium.

Historic Moment for Montreal and Women’s Hockey

This event is more than just a game; it’s a revolutionary moment for Montreal and women’s hockey. The team’s arrival has been embraced with fervor, not just by the city’s residents but also by fans across Canada. One such example is the DeLong family, who made a nine-hour journey from New Brunswick just to witness this historic event. Their daughter, Madelyn, an aspiring hockey player, is particularly excited about the prospect of a professional league she could potentially join.

Breaking Records and Barriers

The team’s previous game against Minnesota has already set records, attracting the largest crowd ever for a professional women’s hockey game. The team’s star goaltender, Ann-Renée Desbiens, humorously comments on the overwhelming demand from friends and family for tickets. The spotlight on the team has been intense, yet they continue to persevere, breaking barriers in the sport.

More Than Just a Game

The significance of the game extends beyond the rink. The personal connection fans feel with the players is evident. Madelyn’s dream-come-true meeting with team captain Marie-Philip Poulin underscores the emotional tie and the role model status of the players. The debut of Montreal’s professional women’s hockey team is an event that resonates far and wide, marking a new era in the history of the sport.

Canada
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

