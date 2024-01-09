Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados

In an extraordinary display of bravery and quick-thinking, two Montreal teenagers, Zoe Ireland-Meklensek, 13, and Emma Bassermann, 14, are being hailed as heroes for saving a couple from drowning at Barbados Beach Club. Using their boogie boards and strong swimming skills, they pulled both Belinda and Robert Stone to safety, exhibiting a remarkable presence of mind and courage.

Unforeseen Danger at Barbados Beach

The incident occurred while the girls were bodyboarding. They heard Belinda Stone, vacationing from England with her husband Robert, calling for help. Belinda was battling a strong current, and her husband was further out at sea. Zoe, with her boogie board strapped to her wrist, swam parallel to the shore until the current eased, pulling Belinda to safety.

Teamwork and Skill to the Rescue

Emma, who had returned to shore, joined Zoe for the second rescue mission, this time to save Robert. With the board strapped to Zoe’s leg, they again swam parallel to the shore to escape the force of the current, bringing Robert safely back to land. The Stones, deeply grateful, later expressed their heartfelt thanks to the girls for their bravery.

Accomplished Swimmers and Rising Stars

Both Zoe and Emma are accomplished swimmers. Emma, from Dorval, is a competitive swimmer with the Dorval Swim Club and is training for Olympic trials. Zoe, influenced by her father, Chuck Meklensek, the head coach of the Dorval Swim Club, has been swimming most of her life. The teens were in Barbados to train in a 50-meter outdoor pool in preparation for the upcoming Olympic trials in Paris. Their story underscores the importance of swimming skills and their potential to save lives, serving as an inspiring example for young swimmers worldwide.