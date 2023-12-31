en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year’s Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year’s Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy

As the clock ticks down on the last day of 2023, the Montreal Canadiens, guided by coach Martin St. Louis, prepare to lock horns with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game, set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, is a highly anticipated end-of-year showdown between two teams on a quest to secure a win. Both teams carry the weight of recent losses, the Canadiens enduring a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes, while the Lightning faced a 3-2 loss against the Panthers.

The High Hit Controversy

The match comes on the heels of a controversial high hit on Canadiens’ 2022 No. 1 overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, by Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen. The incident, which led to a brief halt in play but no penalty or review, has sparked a heated conversation about the need for reviewing high hits in hockey. Montreal’s Mike Matheson and Brendan Gallagher have chimed in on the debate, illuminating the delicate equilibrium between preserving player safety and maintaining the innate physicality of the sport.

The Battle of the Titans

Both teams are under pressure to bounce back from their respective losses. The Canadiens’ last match with the Florida Panthers unraveled in the final period, despite a power-play goal by Cole Caufield. Concurrently, the Tampa Bay Lightning experienced a 5-1 defeat by the New York Rangers, even with a staggering 78 shot attempts. Nicholas Paul, Lightning center, underlines the necessity to retain a positive outlook and steer clear of frustration as they approach their face-off with the Canadiens.

Looking at the Numbers

Statistical analysis reveals a tight competition. The Lightning, with a 17-15-5 overall record and a 3-3-3 record in Atlantic Division games, faces a Montreal team holding a 15-15-5 overall and 4-4-2 record against the Atlantic Division. This clash will be the second face-off of the season between the two teams, with the Lightning taking the win in their last encounter. The betting odds suggest a 66% chance of the Lightning defeating the Canadiens, who have a 56% chance of covering the puck line. However, the Montreal Canadiens, backed by top performers like Nicholas Suzuki and Josh Anderson, are poised for an intense contest.

0
Canada Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada's Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Edmonton's Approach to Homeless Encampments: A Study in Controversy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Victory Over Los Angeles Kings

By Salman Khan

Relentless Pursuit: Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups for World Cha ...
@Canada · 3 hours
Relentless Pursuit: Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups for World Cha ...
heart comment 0
Eetu Luostarinen Leads Florida Panthers to 4-1 Victory Over Montreal Canadiens

By Salman Khan

Eetu Luostarinen Leads Florida Panthers to 4-1 Victory Over Montreal Canadiens
Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3 on Sale: A Seamless Blend of Productivity and Entertainment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 3 on Sale: A Seamless Blend of Productivity and Entertainment
United Cup Tennis: A Stage for International Rivalry

By Salman Khan

United Cup Tennis: A Stage for International Rivalry
Financial and Labor Challenges Snuff Out Montreal’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Financial and Labor Challenges Snuff Out Montreal's New Year's Eve Fireworks
Latest Headlines
World News
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
21 seconds
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity
26 seconds
Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity
Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain
30 seconds
Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain
DRC Awaits Provisional Election Results Amid Controversy and Hope
39 seconds
DRC Awaits Provisional Election Results Amid Controversy and Hope
UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking 'Secret Deal' to Secure Election Victory
57 seconds
UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking 'Secret Deal' to Secure Election Victory
Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy
Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies
2 mins
Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app