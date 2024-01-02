en English
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis

As the Montreal Canadiens grapple with a roster battered by injuries, they are set to maintain their recent 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup, mirroring their configuration in the 4-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Among the notable names on the injured list are Christian Dvorak with an upper body injury, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Alex Newhook who are both nursing lower body injuries, and Tanner Pearson, also sidelined with an upper body injury.

Lineup Decisions Amid Injuries

Christian Dvorak, one of the key players for the Canadiens, is set to miss his second consecutive game due to an upper body injury. The uncertainty surrounding his return is palpable as he is currently under treatment and was unable to participate in the morning skate. In his absence, the Canadiens are expected to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards, with Johnny Kovacevic holding his place in the lineup.

Goalie Decisions

Goalie Samuel Montembeault is confirmed to start for the second consecutive game after a performance where he made 16 saves against Tampa Bay. In a testament to his consistency, Scott Wedgewood is expected to make his ninth successive start.

Recall of Matt Murray

As part of their strategic moves, the Canadiens have recalled goalie Matt Murray from the Texas of the American Hockey League. Murray is set to dress as the backup in the upcoming games, bolstering the team’s defensive line in these challenging times.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

