Montreal Alouettes Sign Five American Players in Bid to Maintain Competitive Edge

In a move that signals their intent to stay at the pinnacle of Canadian Football League (CFL), the Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they've added five American players to their roster for the upcoming season. The newly signed players include defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie, defensive backs Myles Brooks and Timarcus Davis, receiver Jose Barbon, and linebacker C.J. Avery.

Advertisment

Stepping Up the Defensive Line

The addition of Antonio Moultrie, a six-foot-four, 265-pound player, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, is expected to bolster the Alouettes' defensive line. Moultrie, a former UAB Blazer, had a noteworthy college career with over 100 tackles, earning him a Conference USA second-team all-star selection.

Strengthening the Secondary

Advertisment

The Alouettes have also added depth to their secondary with the signings of Myles Brooks and Timarcus Davis. Brooks, a former Louisiana Tech University Bulldog, has been recognized for his defensive prowess, earning a Conference USA Second Team selection and invitations to the Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. He was also a part of the Dallas Cowboys. Davis, on the other hand, is an Arizona State University alumnus who was recognized for his defensive skills in college and had a stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Boosting the Offensive Line

On the offensive end, Jose Barbon, a former Temple University tight end, has joined the Alouettes. Barbon, who was part of the Calgary Stampeders practice squad in 2023, had a successful college career and is anticipated to bring a new dynamic to the Alouettes' offensive line.

The addition of these players, following the Alouettes' recent Grey Cup victory, underscores the team's commitment to maintaining their competitive edge in the CFL.