Montpellier HSC's Tanguy Coulibaly Sidelined for Upcoming Match

Montpellier HSC's dynamic forward, Tanguy Coulibaly, will miss the upcoming Coupe de France round of 16 match against Feignies-Aulnoye in Maubeuge due to a slight dislocation in his left shoulder. This injury happened during a recent match against Brest, making it a bitter-sweet start to his L1 career with Montpellier.

Not a Walk in the Park for Coulibaly

Starting his first L1 match with Montpellier, Coulibaly's stint was prematurely ended following a collision with Breton Brassier. Despite the setback, he is expected to make a comeback in the Ligue 1 game against Lille on January 28, much to the relief of Montpellier fans.

Team News: Good Tidings on the Horizon

In other team updates, Swiss defender Becir Omeragic, who suffered from gastroenteritis and felt sick during the Brest match, is back in training and is expected to be available for the upcoming match. Lucas Mincarelli, who had been dealing with an adductor injury, is also on the path to recovery, conducting individual exercises and is expected to rejoin team training soon.

Return of the Prodigal Sainte-Luce

Adding to the good news, full-back Théo Sainte-Luce, sidelined since November 29 due to a major ankle sprain, has resumed regular training. His return brings much-needed relief to the squad as he is expected to fill the left-side position for the match in Maubeuge. This return provides Montpellier with the much-needed boost, particularly after struggling without a specialist in that area for two games.