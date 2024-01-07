Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France

In a show of resilience and determination, Montpellier HSC clinched a 2-1 victory over Amiens on Saturday, January 6, 2024, securing their place in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France. Despite grappling with a diminished roster and a bench teeming with youth, Montpellier navigated the match effectively, even if their performance lacked the usual luster.

Leadership Amidst Absence

Jordan Ferri, who assumed the captain’s armband in the absence of the suspended Téji Savanier, was instrumental in steering the team to victory. His leadership helped Montpellier counterbalance Amiens’ attempts to take them into a transition game—a strategy that was only successful in parts.

A Noteworthy Win

The victory was particularly notable for Kelvin Yeboah’s first goal for the team. The young forward scored from a penalty, which was awarded after he was fouled by Boya. Despite Amiens’ spirited performance, which saw them pull one back via Louis Mafouta’s goal in the 58th minute, their comeback fell short.

Looking Ahead

This victory ensures that Montpellier advances in the tournament, keeping alive their dream of reaching the Stade de France for the grand finale on May 25. Montpellier’s coach, Michel Der Zakarian, acknowledged the team’s technical shortcomings in the match but emphasized that securing qualification was the key outcome. As Montpellier continues their journey in the Coupe de France, they will undoubtedly focus on addressing these technical gaps while capitalizing on their tenacity and resolve.