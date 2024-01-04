en English
Education

Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge

The Montgomery County Public Library (MCPL) system, in a groundbreaking partnership with the Washington Wizards basketball team, has kicked off a winter reading challenge. The initiative targets children and teenagers aged between 3 and 19, aiming to foster a love for reading and learning. The program, hailed as a triumph of community engagement, offers its participants the opportunity to win a range of exciting prizes, including tickets to a Wizards game scheduled for April 12, 2024.

Reading Challenge: The Blend of Education and Entertainment

Participants in the program are required to achieve specific reading goals. Those who earn a reading badge along with two other badges in different categories qualify for the prize draw and the ticket raffle. The director of MCPL, Anita Vassallo, proclaimed that the initiative aims to promote literacy and encourage young individuals to frequent their local libraries. The program is both educative and entertaining, as it blends the joy of reading with the excitement of basketball.

Regional Libraries Join The Challenge

This initiative is not confined to Montgomery County alone. It marks a broader effort that ropes in other library systems from the District, Fairfax, Prince George’s counties, Arlington, and Alexandria. These counties have also embraced the challenge, broadening its reach and impact. Last year, the challenge saw the participation of a commendable 853 young individuals, reflecting its popularity and effectiveness.

Registration and Timeline

The winter reading challenge commenced in Montgomery County on Wednesday and will continue until March 20. Children and teenagers interested in participating can register for the challenge online or in person at their local library. The challenge offers a unique opportunity for young individuals to not only enhance their reading skills but also to connect with their local communities and experience the thrill of a live basketball game.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

