Montez Ford's Unforgettable Night: Wrestling John Cena and Rey Mysterio

Montez Ford, the charismatic WWE SmackDown wrestler, found himself grappling with disbelief and sheer elation on the night of September 22, 2023. The unexpected highlight of his career unfurled when he crossed paths with the celebrated John Cena in a non-televised dark match. Adding to the surreal nature of the night, Ford had earlier partnered with Angelo Dawkins in a tag team bout against LWO, which included iconic wrestler Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Encountering the Icons

In an intimate conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Ford shared his astonishment and gratitude for the opportunity to compete against Cena. To Ford, Cena is more than just another opponent; he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), the titan of wrestling Ford idolized since his childhood. The SmackDown wrestler articulated the profound impact Cena has had on him personally, and on countless others within and beyond the wrestling world. Ford spoke of the backstage buzz that night, of the palpable excitement that rippled through everyone witnessing the once-in-a-lifetime crossover.

Montez Ford: A Man of Many Talents

In addition to his wrestling prowess, Ford has also made his mark in the world of music. On February 3, he released his album titled "GOD IS GOOD." The album, much like his wrestling career, embodies Ford's spirit and passion. Fans now have a new dimension of Ford to explore, offering them a deeper understanding of the man behind the wrestling persona.

Looking Forward

Despite the thrill of wrestling against Cena and Mysterio in one night, Ford remains grounded. Currently part of the SmackDown brand and aligned with Dawkins & Bobby Lashley, Ford's journey is far from over. His encounter with Cena, while an unforgettable highlight, is ultimately another stepping stone in his career, propelling him towards greater challenges and triumphs in the ring.