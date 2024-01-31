Monterey Bay F.C. Acquires Forward Tristan Trager Ahead of 2024 Season

Monterey Bay F.C., fondly known as The Union, has made a strategic move ahead of the 2024 season by acquiring the talented forward Tristan Trager from Charleston Battery. The terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. However, this acquisition marks a critical step in the team's drive for a stronger offensive lineup as they approach their first exhibition game and the third season in the United States Soccer League (USL).

Trager's Journey to The Union

Trager, a 24-year-old native of San Clemente, California, is no stranger to the competitive landscape of professional soccer. After being drafted by Atlanta United in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Trager chose to complete his final college season with the Air Force. He later joined Charleston Battery, where he had an impressive run. In the 2023 season, Trager scored six goals and provided one assist in 33 games. His stellar performance contributed to Charleston Battery's Eastern Conference title and their spot in the USL Championship game.

Coach Yallop's High Praise for Trager

Frank Yallop, the coach of Monterey Bay F.C., has not been secretive about his admiration for Trager. He praised Trager's skills as a young talent with a knack for scoring goals, particularly in open play. This high regard aligns with Trager's record-setting college career at the Air Force Academy, where he earned the title of WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. In fact, Trager currently holds the record for the most goals, assists, and points in Air Force history.

What This Means for Monterey Bay F.C.

The addition of Trager brings a fresh attacking option for Monterey Bay F.C. as they prepare for the 2024 season. The Union had been actively seeking to enhance their roster with additional talent, and Trager's acquisition significantly bolsters their depth. This strategic move signifies Monterey Bay F.C.'s ambition to make a deep run in the playoffs.