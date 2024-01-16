Montenegro's Handball Triumph: A Silver Lining in EHF EURO Journey

In the fierce battles of EHF EURO, Montenegro's national handball team experienced a rapid rollercoaster of emotions. All eyes were on them as they faced off against Hungary and Iceland in their first two group matches, resulting in heartbreaking losses by two and one goal respectively. These early defeats extinguished their chances of advancing in the tournament, even before they stepped onto the court for their final group stage match against Serbia.

End of the Road for Montenegro and Serbia

Despite the disappointments, Montenegro managed to pull off a victory against Serbia on Tuesday night. This victory, while not enough to secure progression, allowed them to clinch third place in the ultra-competitive Group C. This group was marked by its unpredictability and close contests, with no team able to establish clear dominance.

Serbia's journey mirrored Montenegro's in many ways. They too were eliminated from the tournament but not without a fight. After drawing against Iceland and losing to Hungary by a single goal, they faced Montenegro in a match that would ultimately decide their standing in the group. This game was not just about points; it was also about pride and rivalry.

A Win with a Silver Lining

Montenegro's win over Serbia provided a glimmer of hope in an otherwise clouded tournament. It lifted them from the bottom of the group, concluding the stage with two points and overtaking Serbia in the rankings. The victory held additional significance as it added to their tally of wins against teams from the former Yugoslavia — a statistic that carries historic weight.

The Fight for the Better Standing

The final match against Serbia held high stakes for both teams. For Serbia, a win and favorable results from another game could have kept their Olympic dreams alive. For Montenegro, it was about securing a more favorable place in the play-off for the World Cup. The teams clashed, resulting in a hard-fought victory for Montenegro, thus ending their EHF EURO journey on a high note.