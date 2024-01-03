en English
Sports

Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls’ Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls’ Basketball

Montclair Immaculate’s girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, asserted their dominance on Newark Central, concluding the game with a resounding 79-42 triumph on their home turf in Montclair. The game was marked by the remarkable performances of several Immaculate players.

Key Performances

Mia Lewis emerged as a player of note, injecting 15 points into the team’s victory and effecting three steals. Brenae Jones proved to be an essential player, providing 12 points, six rebounds, and four decisive steals. The Immaculate team secured a commanding lead early, closing the first quarter ahead by an impressive 25 points with a score of 39-14.

Notable Contributions

Other key contributors included Jayah Curtis, who made her presence known with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Zya Washington added nine points and pulled down three rebounds. Nila Giraud shone on the defensive end, securing eight rebounds. Camile Wiley showcased a well-rounded game with five rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Impact on Season Records

The win further solidifies Montclair Immaculate’s undefeated season record, now standing at a formidable 8-0. On the other hand, the defeat sends Newark Central to a balanced 5-5 record, marking their second consecutive loss.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

