Montana's January Athlete of the Month: Call for Nominations Now Open

The quest for Montana's January Athlete of the Month is on, with the community being called to nominate potential contenders. The Athlete of the Month program, facilitated by 406 MT Sports, is a celebration of exceptional athletic talent, recognizing both male and female athletes for their stellar performances across a myriad of sports disciplines.

Past Winners and Their Sports

The article sheds light on the past winners from September to December 2023, each representing a different facet of Montana's rich athletic landscape. The sports featured range from golf and cross country to more mainstream sports like football, volleyball, and basketball.

Join the Nomination Process

The community is urged to play an active role in the nomination process, by visiting the 406 MT Sports website. This is a testament to the inclusive spirit of the program, where the public gets a say in who they believe are the most deserving athletes.

Highlighting a Recent Wrestling Match

While not explicitly linked to the Athlete of the Month nominations, the article mentions a gripping wrestling match at the Bears Den. In this encounter, Trey Hansen triumphed over Boston Lay, adding a dash of recent sporting action to the narrative.

In addition to the main content, the article also includes unrelated local news snippets, such as a prison sentence for a Proud Boys member, a bridge closure, and a coach's contract extension. These fragments of news, while not connected to the primary focus of the article, provide a broader glimpse into the happenings in Montana.