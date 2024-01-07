en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in College Basketball Showdown

In the world of collegiate basketball, a riveting game unfolded as South Dakota and Montana faced off. Each team demonstrated a powerful performance, with the players showcasing their skills and determination. However, Montana emerged victorious, defeating South Dakota with a 19-point lead, 82-63.

South Dakota’s Struggle

South Dakota’s performance was led by Lahat Thioune, who scored 12 points and managed to pull down 11 rebounds. Close on his heels was P. Bruns, contributing nine points to the team’s score. Other notable players included Burchill and Steven Kramer, scoring eight and 11 points respectively. Despite their efforts, South Dakota’s shooting performance was not up to par. They shot at an overall rate of 24-64, including a dismal 5-19 from beyond the three-point line, which resulted in a total score of 63 points.

(Read Also: Mendham Secures Definitive Victory Over Warren Hills in High School Basketball)

Montana’s Offensive Prowess

On the other side of the court, Montana exhibited a far more efficient offensive game. Dischon Thomas led the scoring, delivering a strong performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Vazquez and Giordan Williams also played vital roles, contributing 17 points each to the team’s total score. Vazquez’s performance was particularly noteworthy as he managed an impressive 5-8 from the three-point range. Montana’s shooting performance was considerably better than their opponents, with a total of 31-59 and an impressive 13-30 from the three-point range, which led to a final score of 82 points.

(Read Also: Top Recruit Bryce Underwood Commits to LSU: A Leap in College Football)

Game Statistics and Attendance

The halftime score was heavily in favor of Montana, who had a 12-point lead with a score of 36-24. The rebounds were almost evenly matched, with South Dakota securing 35, led by Thioune’s contribution, and Montana securing 33, thanks to Thomas’s efforts. When it came to assists, South Dakota managed 17, with Kramer leading with five, while Montana slightly outdid them with a total of 18 assists, led by Whitney’s eight assists. The game witnessed a decent turnout with 2,864 spectators at the venue that can accommodate 7,321. South Dakota committed 11 total fouls, while Montana had 14 fouls in the game.

Read More 

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
In a recent display of offensive prowess, the Wenatchee Wild outmaneuvered the Kelowna Rockets, securing a 6-3 victory. The triumph was especially significant given the Wild’s recent trade of top players Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie. Despite these significant changes, the Wild demonstrated resilience, showcasing a formidable attack led by Kenta Isogai. Kenta Isogai: The
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
7 mins ago
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
Benton Hall Golf Club Captains Raise £20,000 for Charities
8 mins ago
Benton Hall Golf Club Captains Raise £20,000 for Charities
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
4 mins ago
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
4 mins ago
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
5 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Latest Headlines
World News
From Daily Protein Intake to Infrastructure Updates: A Diverse News Roundup
2 mins
From Daily Protein Intake to Infrastructure Updates: A Diverse News Roundup
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
3 mins
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
4 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
4 mins
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
4 mins
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
4 mins
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
4 mins
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
5 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
5 mins
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
19 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app