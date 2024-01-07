Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in College Basketball Showdown

In the world of collegiate basketball, a riveting game unfolded as South Dakota and Montana faced off. Each team demonstrated a powerful performance, with the players showcasing their skills and determination. However, Montana emerged victorious, defeating South Dakota with a 19-point lead, 82-63.

South Dakota’s Struggle

South Dakota’s performance was led by Lahat Thioune, who scored 12 points and managed to pull down 11 rebounds. Close on his heels was P. Bruns, contributing nine points to the team’s score. Other notable players included Burchill and Steven Kramer, scoring eight and 11 points respectively. Despite their efforts, South Dakota’s shooting performance was not up to par. They shot at an overall rate of 24-64, including a dismal 5-19 from beyond the three-point line, which resulted in a total score of 63 points.

Montana’s Offensive Prowess

On the other side of the court, Montana exhibited a far more efficient offensive game. Dischon Thomas led the scoring, delivering a strong performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Vazquez and Giordan Williams also played vital roles, contributing 17 points each to the team’s total score. Vazquez’s performance was particularly noteworthy as he managed an impressive 5-8 from the three-point range. Montana’s shooting performance was considerably better than their opponents, with a total of 31-59 and an impressive 13-30 from the three-point range, which led to a final score of 82 points.

Game Statistics and Attendance

The halftime score was heavily in favor of Montana, who had a 12-point lead with a score of 36-24. The rebounds were almost evenly matched, with South Dakota securing 35, led by Thioune’s contribution, and Montana securing 33, thanks to Thomas’s efforts. When it came to assists, South Dakota managed 17, with Kramer leading with five, while Montana slightly outdid them with a total of 18 assists, led by Whitney’s eight assists. The game witnessed a decent turnout with 2,864 spectators at the venue that can accommodate 7,321. South Dakota committed 11 total fouls, while Montana had 14 fouls in the game.

