Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results

High school basketball games across Montana recently lit up with a series of remarkable performances. The games, teeming with youthful vigor and the spirit of competition, showcased the burgeoning talents of several standout players.

Dynamic Showdowns in Class B and C Boys’ Basketball

In Class B boys’ basketball, Superior triumphed over Plains, with Darren Standeford of Plains putting forth a notable performance by scoring 19 points. Columbus, on the other hand, edged past Joliet, thanks to Hayden Steffenson’s 27-point performance.

In the Class C boys’ games, Fort Benton secured their first victory against Big Sandy. The win was sparked by the combined efforts of David Olson and Eli Arganbright, who scored 25 and 24 points respectively. Despite the loss, Lane Demontiney of Big Sandy gave a resilient performance, scoring an impressive 33 points. Other games saw Broadus defeating Wibaux, with Jaxson Bilbrey and Thomas Oylear each contributing 14 points. Plenty Coups narrowly won against Roberts, with Tayshaun Stewart leading the charge for Plenty Coups with 11 points.

Class B and Class C Girls’ Basketball: A Stage for Emerging Stars

In girls’ basketball, Class B saw Malta emerge victorious against Wolf Point, with Neva Jacobsen scoring 11 points. In Class C, Big Sandy overcame Fort Benton, largely attributed to Eva Yeadon’s 24 points.

Shields Valley dominated over Gardiner, while Plentywood rallied in the final quarter to defeat Savage. Bainville, bolstered by Elsie Wilson and Hailey Berwick, who scored 19 and 17 points respectively, bested Culbertson. Bridger-Belfry-Fromberg claimed victory over Reed Point-Rapelje, and Roberts secured a significant win over Plenty Coups, with Taylee Chirrick’s 38 points stealing the spotlight.

Broadus again marked their dominance by winning against Wibaux in the girls’ division. The game was highlighted by Madelyn Zimmer and Zeason Schaffer, who scored 13 points each. These games underscore the thriving competition and emerging talents in Montana’s high school sports scene.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

