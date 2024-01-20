Montana Grizzlies to Battle Montana State Bobcats in Big Sky Conference Basketball Game

In the world of college basketball, rivalries are the lifeblood of the sport. This is especially true for the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats, two teams set to clash in a Big Sky Conference face-off. This away game for the Grizzlies will be held at the Max Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into the CBS Sports App or stream it online to stay updated with the action.

Teams' Performance: Grizzlies and Bobcats

The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed a successful run, clinching nine victories in their last 11 games. Their current season record stands at 11-6, a testament to their robust form. On the other hand, the Montana State Bobcats are building momentum with a recent victory over the Bears, improving their record to 8-9.

Head-to-Head: The Grizzlies' Edge

Montana's strength lies in their teamwork and domination on the boards. They average 36.8 rebounds per game, compared to Montana State's 30.6, giving them an edge in this critical aspect of the game. The rivalry between these two teams has been competitive, with Montana having a slight upper hand, emerging victorious in seven out of their last ten encounters with Montana State.

Game Prediction: Favoring the Grizzlies

According to the latest odds, the Grizzlies are favored to win by four points, with an over/under set at 146.5 points. With both teams gearing up for this Big Sky Conference showdown, spectators can expect a thrilling encounter on the hardwood.