Sports

Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines

In an electrifying showdown on the icy Saturday night at Robin Selvig Court, Dischon Thomas, the senior forward for the Montana Grizzlies, steered his team to a striking 90-47 triumph over Northern Arizona. This victory not only improved the Grizzlies’ season record to 11-6 but also leveled their Big Sky conference play to 2-2.

Thomas’s Stellar Performance

Thomas emerged as the linchpin of the game, racking up 22 points, which included matching his career-high with five made three-pointers. His stellar performance was a striking contrast to the team’s recent 98-92 overtime defeat to Northern Colorado, where they had squandered a 10-point lead. Thomas epitomized consistency by achieving double figures in scoring for the seventh consecutive game, with all 22 points coming in the first half. This helped Montana establish a commanding 47-24 halftime lead.

Team Effort and Ball Control

Senior guard Brandon Whitney also came into the limelight with a career-high 11 assists, contributing to the team’s season-high 21 assists against a Division I opponent. Aanen Moody further bolstered the score with 19 points, 11 of which came in the second half. The Grizzlies demonstrated exceptional ball control, not committing a single turnover in the first half and concluding the game with only five, while compelling Northern Arizona to commit 13 turnovers.

Imposing Defeat Despite Absences

The Grizzlies were bereft of guard Giordan Williams, yet they managed to put up a robust performance, shooting 52.9% from the field and limiting Northern Arizona to a 37.0% shooting percentage. The Grizzlies’ forward Te’Jon Sawyer and guard Josh Vazquez also pitched in, contributing 10 and 9 points, respectively, to the victory.

Looking ahead, Montana is gearing up to face their rival Montana State in their next game, which will be their sole match in the third week of conference play. Meanwhile, Eastern Washington remains the only undefeated team in the Big Sky conference at 3-0, adding an intriguing layer to the upcoming matchups.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

