Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

In a riveting display of collegiate basketball, the Montana Grizzlies clinched a decisive victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, leaving the scoreboard flashing 90-47. The Grizzlies’ triumph was a spectacle of skill and strategy, weaving a narrative of dominance in the Big Sky Conference.

Grizzlies’ Commanding Performance

Dischon Thomas led the Grizzlies’ charge, lighting up the court with his exceptional performance. Scoring a remarkable 22 points, Thomas shot 8-for-14, with a stunning five three-pointers from eight attempts. Aanen Moody added significant weight to the win, contributing 19 points from a 7-of-12 shooting performance, including five successful three-point shots. The Grizzlies’ offensive power was further bolstered by Te’Jon Sawyer, who added 10 points to the team’s tally from a 5-of-8 shooting performance.

Lumberjacks’ Struggle

On the other end of the court, the Lumberjacks’ efforts were led by Carson Basham who scored 14 points, secured six rebounds, and managed three blocks. Oakland Fort also chipped in, scoring eight points. Despite their loss, Rockwell Reynolds managed to add six points to Northern Arizona’s score.

Big Sky Conference Standings

The match proved pivotal in the Big Sky Conference standings. The Grizzlies improved their record to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference. On the other hand, the Lumberjacks found themselves slipping to 7-10 overall and 0-3 in conference play. With the season heating up, the Grizzlies’ performance is a testament to their ambitions, whereas the Lumberjacks will be looking to bounce back.